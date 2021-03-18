Three die as car plunges into Bauchi river

Three people lost their lives when the vehicle in which they were travelling plunged into a river at Tasham Turmi village in Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. The state Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Yusuf Abdullahi, said the vehicle plunged into the river and was discovered after three days by some fishermen. He said the incident was reported at the Bara Area Command of the FRSC and an operational team was immediately mobilised to the scene. Abdullahi added that when the car was pulled out of the river, the three people, all males, were found dead.

He said: “There was a crash on 12th March, 2021 at Tasham Turmi on Bara-Gombe Road involving a Toyota Corolla private car with registration number AG 111 TRR. “The driver of the vehicle, who had two other people, is suspected to have lost control and crashed into a river which is three kilometres from Bara on Bauchi-Gombe Road.

“The vehicle was discovered by some fishermen on Monday and reported by 11.50am at the Bara Unit Command. Our men responded immediately and pulled the car out from the river. “The three occupants of the vehicle were rushed to the nearby hospital at Federal Medical Centre, Gombe State, by men of the Nigeria Police Force in Bara, where a medical doctor confirmed that all of them were dead.”

The sector commander said that the vehicle was at the Bara Police Station while investigations by the police were ongoing to know the actual cause of the accident. He added: “However, the accident might have occurred as a result of over-speeding which resulted in the driver losing control of the car and crashed into the river.”

