Three die as diesel tanker explodes in Kogi

Three people were on Monday night killed when a tanker conveying diesel exploded at the Felele area in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, after being involved in an accident.

The inferno resulting from the crash also affected two other trucks, including a Dyna pickup van.

However, two persons, who were severely burnt were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, while the corpses of the three that died have been deposited at the mortuary.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), report, the crash resulted from dangerous driving by the tanker driver who suddenly lost control of his vehicle.

