Three die as residents, JTF operatives clash in Kwara

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with families of those who died in a fracas in Ilesha Baruba involving some residents of the town and operatives of the Federal Government’s Joint Task Force on Border Patrol, Friday evening.

In statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said: “The governor sincerely commiserates with the Emir of Ilesha Baruba Prof. Halidu Abubakar and families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

The incident is sad and definitely avoidable.” This came as at least three people have been confirmed dead in the incident which broke out between the residents of Ilesha- Baruba in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State and the operatives of the Federal Government’s Joint Task Force on border patrol. Some residents were also said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries during the melee.

It was learnt that the crisis broke out as a result of alleged altercation between the security operatives and a commercial vehicle driver in Ilesa- Baruba. Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Joint Border Operations Drill, Sector 3 in the North Central, has said that the alleged commercial bus driver was a smuggler who was trying to escape arrest

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Chado Zakari

The statement reads in part: “On 8 January 2021 at about 800hrs, Sector 3 security operatives at Ilesha Baruba while conducting stop and search at a checkpoint along Saki – Ilesha Baruba axis, flagged down a Volkswagen Golf Vehicle (red colour with registration No BDG 453 BH).

However, the driver refused to stop hence the operatives pursued the vehicle which was successfully apprehended and moved back to the checkpoint for examination, wherein over 20 bags of foreign parboiled rice were found loaded in the vehicle.

“During the pursuit, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. After a short period, the driver mobilized a large mob of organised smugglers and errant youths armed with sticks, stones and locally made weapons attacked the operatives and overran the checkpoint.

The operatives pulled back from the checkpoint with the seized Volkswagen Golf vehicle. The mob then set the checkpoint and all operational items and properties of the operatives at the checkpoint ablaze.

“After destroying the first checkpoint, the mob at about 2300 hours gathered more support in large numbers mostly from organised smugglers from other locations and mobilized to attack and destroy other operational checkpoints in the area.

A section of the mob also proceeded on foot and in vehicles to the major Operational Base in Ilesha Baruba where arms and ammunition, vehicles, seizures and other operational items are kept.

“On this note, the operatives mobilized to deter the attack and protect the Operational Base.

Therefore, the operatives had to fire warning shots to deter further attacks to overrun the base.

At the time of the incident, information received from the Sector 3 Team Leaders on the ground at Ilesha Baruba indicates that three persons from the mob were killed during the attack, reportedly when their vehicle somersaulted when fired upon as they attempted to overrun the checkpoint.”

