Three die in Ekiti auto crash

At least three people lost their lives yesterday in a motor accident on Iworoko Road in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The crash involved a commercial bus and a Toyota car. Witnesses explained that passengers, who were seriously injured, were rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH). The accident, according to the witnesses, occurred as a result of over-speeding and wrongful overtaking on the part of one of the drivers.

“The driver of the car, who was on high speed, was trying to overtake another car before it involved in a head-on collision with the Ilorin-bound 14-seater commercial bus,” a witness said.

Men of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), policemen and sympathisers were said to have made extra efforts for about two hours before they were able to remove one of the victims who got stuck in the vehicle.

