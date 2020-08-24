Metro & Crime

Three die in Lagos auto crash

Posted on
  • Three-year-old girl dies inside

 

Three people lost their lives yesterday when the car in which they were travelling crashed into a tricycle on the Epe Expressway. Others were injured in the accident. Also, a three-year-old girl, Seyi Jebose, died on Saturday when she fell inside a domestic well at Ipaja axis of Lagos.

 

Although the exact cause of the crash could not be ascertained, it was learnt that the vehicle’s front tyre burst. The vehicle skidded off the road and ran into a tricycle rider, who was trying to wash his tricycle beside the culvert and somersaulted into the ditch. The Director-General (DG) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the male adults lost their lives.

 

He said: “Upon arrival at the incident scene, the team observed that a Toyota Camry with registration number LSR 724 FW and a tricycle were involved in an accident.

 

Further information gathered by the LRT from police officers from Odo-Noforija Divisional Headquarters, Epe, is that the accident was as a result of combusted front tyre while on top speed. The vehicle skipped off the road and ran into the tricycle rider who was trying to wash his tricycle beside the culvert and somersaulted into the ditch.”

 

Osanyintolu added that the remains of the occupants of the car had been evacuated to Epe General Hospital. Osanyintolu also the three-year-old girl fell into the well while playing in the compound where she resided with her parents at 1, Gemini Bus Stop, Baruwa, Ipaja, Lagos

 

According to him, the cover of the well was rusty and couldn’t hold the little girl when she stepped on it.

