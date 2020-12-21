Metro & Crime

Three die in Oyo-Ibadan Road crash, 3 seriously injured, FRSC

Three persons died Monday in an accident that occured along the old Oyo-Ibadan Road, Oyo State, while three others sustained various degrees of injuries.

 

According to New Telegraph investigation, the accident, which occurred at the Funduk area of Moniya in Ibadan, involved a trailer and a Micra taxi where eight people were in the vehicles.

 

The Oyo State Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mrs Uche Chukwurah, confirmed the accident and the casualties involved.

 

Speaking with New Telegraph, she said: “Three persons died in the accident (two females and a male). The accident involved a trailer and Micra taxi at Funduk area, Moniya, after Akingbile Estate along old Oyo-Ibadan Road.

“Three females were injured in the accident and they have been conveyed to hospital. Upon getting information about the accident, my men raced to the scene to salvage the situation and ensure there was no traffic jam.”
Some eye witnesses said that the accident was caused by the impatience of the Micra driver who allegedly drove recklessly making the trailer to hit it

 

Our Correspondent
