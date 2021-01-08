Metro & Crime

Three docked over alleged kidnap of children for rituals

Three persons have been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, for allegedly kidnapping three minors in the state.
The three accused persons, Loto Temitayo, 34, Olabode Omoboye, 54, and Ogunbamila Erioluwa, 52, were alleged of committing the crime for the purpose of using the children for money rituals.
While standing trial before Magistrate Mayomi Olanipekun, the three persons were arraigned on three count charges of conspiracy, abduction, and deprivation of liberty, misdemeanors and others.
According to the Police prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Adesegun, the offence was committed on December 13, 2020 at Igodan Lisa, Ondo State.
Adesegun informed the court that the children were abducted for the purpose of having carnal knowledge of them and using them for money ritual, adding that the minors were found with the suspects when they were arrested.
Adesegun said the offences contravened sections 365, 516 and 517 of the Criminal Code Cao 37 Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State Nigeria 2006.
Meanwhile, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

