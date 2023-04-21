Three easy ways to reduce belly fat

There are simple changes to your diet that will help you avoid the dreaded middle-aged spread. Even if you’ve never had a spare tyre before, the hormonal and metabolic changes that midlife brings can lead to a thickening around the middle. Faddy diets often claim to target belly fat, also known as visceral fat, but no diet can guarantee weight loss in a specific area. What we do know is that some foods promote greater visceral weight gain than others, so here are three dietary strategies to help avoid the dreaded middle-aged spread.

Nix ‘free’ sugars

A good number of studies have linked sugar consumption with obesity, in particular, increased belly fat. Address this by radically cutting your free sugar intake. Free, in this context, means sugar that is added to food rather than occurring naturally, the obvious culprits being sugary drinks, breakfast cereals, cakes, biscuits and most processed foods . This doesn’t mean you can’t eat any sugar at all. The intrinsic sugar in whole fruit is fine, because it comes packaged with fibre and other nutrients, which slow digestion, preventing excess blood sugar which is ultimately stored as fat. Try this healthy berry crumble for pudding and you won’t miss those free sugars at all. Here’s how to make it: Preheat the oven to 180C. For the crumble topping, melt 50g coconut oil in a small saucepan over a low heat; Remove from the heat and add 75g oats, 30g flaked almonds, 30g sunflower seeds, 70g whole meal flour, 1 tsp cinnamon and 4 finely chopped pitted dates; and Place 500g frozen mixed berries in a single layer in a shallow baking dish and cover with the oaty topping; and Bake for 25 minutes until the fruit is sticky and bubbling and the topping has gone nice and crisp

Pack in the protein An independent study published in the peer reviewed journal BioMed Central found that quality protein intake is inversely related to abdominal fat. Quality protein means foods high in the nine essential amino acids (EAAs) our bodies need to stay healthy. The best sources are whole eggs, fish, legumes, nuts, lean high-quality meat and dairy products. It’s easy to up our intake of animal-based sources of protein but there are some plant foods that are particularly good as they contain all nine EAAs, such as soy, quinoa, buckwheat, chia seeds and hemp seeds. Try this tasty chia porridge for breakfast: Place 250ml milk, 3 tbsp chia seeds , ½ tsp cinnamon and ½ tsp vanilla extract in a small saucepan and bringing to a boil; Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until the mixture has thickened to a porridge- like consistency, stirring occasionally; Top with sliced banana. Eat 30g of fibre a day

The benefits of fibre in the diet are well documented: better gut health, improved appetite and blood sugar regulation and lower cholesterol levels to name but a few. Current NHS guidelines recommend having 30g of fibre a day but the average adult in the United Kingdom eats only 19g. You can up your fibre intake by swapping to whole grain versions of bread, pasta and rice. Other quick tips include keeping the skins on potatoes, eating nuts (be mindful that a portion size is just 30g, however, as they are calorific) and nut butters, eat plenty of beans and lentils – and yes, good old beans on (whole grain) toast counts – and don’t forget that fridge staple, hummus. Pair with wholegrain crackers for a tasty fibre-rich snack.

