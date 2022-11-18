Three electricity transformer vandals burnt to death in Ebonyi

Three suspected electricity transformer vandals have been burnt to death in Igweledoha Amagu, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The suspects, who included thr first son of a late traditional ruler in the area, were accused of vandalizing transformers in Igweledoha, Ndufu Amata and Ekawoke all in Ikwo Local Government.

An eyewitness who did not want his name in print, explained that luck ran out on them by 2am Friday when they were caught with some transformer parts.

He noted that they were five in number but two escaped while three, including the son of the traditional ruler, were meted with jungle justice.

