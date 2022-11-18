Metro & Crime

Three electricity transformer vandals burnt to death in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

Three suspected electricity transformer vandals have been burnt to death in Igweledoha Amagu, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The suspects, who included thr first son of a late traditional ruler in the area, were accused of vandalizing transformers in Igweledoha, Ndufu Amata and Ekawoke all in Ikwo Local Government.

An eyewitness who did not want his name in print, explained that luck ran out on them by 2am Friday when they were caught with some transformer parts.

He noted that they were five in number but two escaped while three, including the son of the traditional ruler, were meted with jungle justice.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Troops recover N77m illegally refined diesel

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Troops on clearance operation in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State have recovered 345,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) worth over N77 million. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), which disclosed this yesterday, said the operations were conducted between September 17 and 23. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj Gen. […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Gunmen rob bullion van, kill motorcyclist

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Heavy gunshots rocked the Ado Road area of Ajah in Lagos yesterday, as armed robbers opened fire on a black bullion van, plunging members of the community into panic. A motorcyclist was believed to have been killed in the operation, which left residents cowering in their homes. The robbery happened in broad daylight. It was […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Zamfara kidnap: We slept on faeces, human parts – Schoolgirls

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

●I met my abducted dad in bandits’ camp, says student ●Gov: Repentant bandits assisted in the release Students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State have been released after four days in captivity of their abductors. The girls yesterday relived their experience while being held hostage by the gunmen who kidnapped them from their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica