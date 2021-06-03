Three fake Lagos LG traffic officials held for extortion

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) has arrested three suspects posing as local government traffic officers for extorting motorists at Oshodi. The suspects, who claimed to be working with Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, Oshodi, were arrested yesterday on the orders of the Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, CSP Shola Jejeloye, after receiving complaints from some of their victims.

The suspects – Samuel Oyegbule (52), Olayiwola Thomas (53) and Kola Taiwo (47) – reportedly extorted N25,000 from one of their victims for traffic obstruction yesterday. Another victim said he was extorted of the same amount the previous day. The first victim, who did not want his name mentioned, said the suspects walked up to his vehicle while waiting for traffic light at Oyetayo Street.

He said: “They knocked on my side glass and I wound down to listen to them. They said I have committed a traffic offence and I was forced to Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Secretariat, Oshodi, where I was made to pay N25,000 as fine.” The second victim, a bolt driver, said he was arrested for ‘dropping’ a client in front of his house in the inner street of Oshodi.

He said: “It wasn’t a major road or expressway or where there are bus stops. They refused to listen to my explanation. They fined me N25,000.” The victims alleged that the suspects select vehicles they knew could pay their charges before arresting them for trumped up charges and forcing them to the local government headquarters to make payment.

