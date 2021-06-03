Metro & Crime

Three fake Lagos LG traffic officials held for extortion

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) has arrested three suspects posing as local government traffic officers for extorting motorists at Oshodi. The suspects, who claimed to be working with Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, Oshodi, were arrested yesterday on the orders of the Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, CSP Shola Jejeloye, after receiving complaints from some of their victims.

The suspects – Samuel Oyegbule (52), Olayiwola Thomas (53) and Kola Taiwo (47) – reportedly extorted N25,000 from one of their victims for traffic obstruction yesterday. Another victim said he was extorted of the same amount the previous day. The first victim, who did not want his name mentioned, said the suspects walked up to his vehicle while waiting for traffic light at Oyetayo Street.

He said: “They knocked on my side glass and I wound down to listen to them. They said I have committed a traffic offence and I was forced to Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Secretariat, Oshodi, where I was made to pay N25,000 as fine.” The second victim, a bolt driver, said he was arrested for ‘dropping’ a client in front of his house in the inner street of Oshodi.

He said: “It wasn’t a major road or expressway or where there are bus stops. They refused to listen to my explanation. They fined me N25,000.” The victims alleged that the suspects select vehicles they knew could pay their charges before arresting them for trumped up charges and forcing them to the local government headquarters to make payment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Ohanaeze raises the alarm over indiscriminate arrest of unarmed Igbo youths by military

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Detuchukwu Mbalewe, Enugu

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has raised the alarm over alleged indiscriminate arrest of Igbo youths by the Nigerian military in Imo State. A statement released to journalists in Enugu on Thursday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the apex Igbo body said it was uncivilized and cowardly for the military […]
Metro & Crime

‘Involve private security firms in tackling insecurity’

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Federal Government has been advised to give private security companies the legal right to complement the efforts of other security agencies to tackle insecurity bedeviling the country. The Managing Director of Angels Assurance Security Company, Mrs. Angel Udeogalanya, gave the advice yesterday in Lagos, while addressing journalists on the state of the nation. Udeogalanya said […]
Metro & Crime

20 burnt to death in Bauchi auto crash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

At least 20 passengers yesterday lost their lives in a motor accident at Tirwun area of Bauchi State. The victims of the accident, which involved two vehicles, were reportedly burnt beyond recognition. It was learnt that the only survivors were two females, who sustained injuries.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica