Three family members die in Ebonyi community while sleeping

Tragedy has struck in Ngwongwo community in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the death of three family members in the area while asleep.

The family members are Chinonso Udigwe, Ikedi Okorie and Emperor Kalu.

However, a truck driver was also found in a separate room lying critically and has been rushed to hospital for medical attention.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident, explained that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ivo Local Government Area rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to hospital where they were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Odah, noted that their remains had been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy while a sample from a pot of soup found in the room the incident occurred, a can of beta malt and generator found in the apartment had been taken for forensic analyses.

