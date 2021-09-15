Metro & Crime

Three family members die in their sleep

Posted on

…driver hospitalised

Tragedy struck in Ngwongwo community in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the death of three family members in their sleep in the area. The family members are Chinonso Udigwe, Ikedi Okorie and Emperor Kalu. However, a truck driver was also found in a separate room critically battling for life and was rushed to hospital for medical attention. The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah who confirmed the incident, explained that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ivo Local Government Area rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to hospital where three were confirmed dead by a medical doctor. Odah noted that their remains had been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy while a sample from a pot of soup found in the room the incident occurred, a can of Beta Malt and generator found in the apartment had been taken for forensic analyses. “They were taken to the hospital. On getting to the General Hospital in the area, three were confirmed dead, whilethetruckdriver was still on conscious. The corpses of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

Our Reporters

