Three farm managers abducted in Kwara

Three farm managers in Kwara State have reportedly been abducted by six heavily armed suspected kidnappers at their commercial poultry farms at Pampo community in Asa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspected kidnappers, said to have been dressed in Army uniforms, reportedly shot into the air when they arrived in a Hilux vehicle at one of the two farms they operated.

It was learnt that they got hold of the Chief Security Officer in the farm and locked him inside one room, before they took away the two farm workers at the first poultry farm.

A source, who is the owner of the second farm, called Mirola Farm, said that the bandits also abducted his farm manager when they visited his farm on their way out of the community.

The farm owner, who said that the suspected kidnappers had contacted the farm owners, added that they demanded a total sum of N45 million for the three people abducted, which he said is N15 million ransom for each person, adding that the people kidnapped are two males and a female.

He said the bandits spoke like Fulani, “in the way they spoke in Yoruba language when we spoke on phone.”

