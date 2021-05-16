Metro & Crime

Three feared dead as gunmen burn police station in Delta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nsukwa Divisional Police Station in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State has been burnt down by unknown gunmen leaving three police officers feared dead.

 

It was learnt that the hoodlums attacked the Police Station around 2.am Sunday.

It was gathered that the building and vehicles were razed while the hoodlums carted away ammunition.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, failed to answer calls put across to his cell phone for confirmation of the incident as of the time of filing this report.

 

However, police sources in the Ogwash-Uku, a neighbouring community confirmed the attack.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Oyo suspends 13 Council bosses over failure to submit reports

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Oyo State House of Assembly Tuesday suspended 13 Transition Committee Chairmen of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) for failing to submit comprehensive reports on the state of earth moving equipment in their councils. The decision to suspend the caretaker chairmen was reached at the plenary session following the failure of the […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos sets up outpatient facility to monitor reinfection

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lagos State Government says it has set up a COVID-19 outpatient facility to monitor progress of discharged COVID-19 patients for six to twelve months. Prof. Akin Abayomi, state Commissioner for Health, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing the media on COVID-19 update. Abayomi said that the facility would manage post-COVID-19 syndrome that was beginning […]
Metro & Crime

Obasa tackles enemies within APC as Sanwo-Olu presents N1.55trn budget

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Tuesday presented the year 2021 Budget of N1,155,022,413,005 named “Budget of Rekindled Hope” to the State House of Assembly. This was even as Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt.Hon Mudasiru Obasa assured that lawmakers would meticulously perform their constitutional duty before passing the budget estimate. Speaking shortly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica