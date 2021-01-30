News

Three feared dead in Ebonyi auto crash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Three persons were on Thursday feared dead in a fatal road crash, which occurred along Abaomege axis of the Onueke/Afikpo highway, Ebonyi State. The incident, which occurred on Thursday evening, was said to have happened when a Peace Mass Transit vehicle skidded off the road and headed for the bush, pulling off a tree in the process.

The bus was damaged beyond recognition while a three month old baby, her mother and six other occupants of the vehicle survived. It took a tow van many minutes to remove the bus from the gmelina tree it crashed into as it was gummed to the tree. After this, an axe was used to break into the vehicle to enable policemen and sympathizers, who thronged the scene to rescue the victims. Unfortunately, three persons, including the driver were found dead.

Two other deceased were sitting at the front seat with the driver while nine persons were rescued alive. One of them without any injury was a three month old baby. The travellers were returning from Port Harcourt, Rivers state when the incident occurred. The incident occurred 20 minutes to Abakaliki, its destination point. An eyewitness, Chief Joseph Okoro, who is a retired police officer, told our correspondent at the scene that he was in deep sleep and was woken up by the loud noise from the incident.

He said: “I was in deep sleep when I had a loud noise which woke me up. Before I could notice it, dust was everywhere and I ran outside and saw vehicles parking by the road side to rescue the victims.

“A tow van was immediately brought to the scene and it towed the bus and separated it from the tree it hugged when it skidded off the road. “After the bus was separated from the tree, three persons including the driver were seen dead, they died instantly. It was one of the front tyres of the bus that busted which caused the accident.

The bus was returning to Abakaliki from Port Harcourt.” A serving policeman also told our correspondent that he was the one that carried both the deceased and the other victims find alive to a hospital in Abakaliki, adding that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC: No tenure for Caretaker committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Amidst the agitation against tenure extension for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, the former North West National Vice Chairman of the party, Comrade Salihu Mustapha has said that the Committee has no tenure. Mustapha, who is the Patron of the non NWC NEC members spoke at the meeting of State […]
News

Military veterans protest non-payment of allowance

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

A platform for veterans of the Nigerian Armed forces, Ex-Service Men and Families Association of Nigeria, yesterday staged a peaceful protest at the entrance of the Federal Ministry of Finance, calling on the Federal Government to pay members security department allowance (SDA). Armed with assorted banners with inscriptions such as; “Our appeal to President Muhammadu […]
News

Iwuanyanwu to IPOB: Follow Ojukwu’s footsteps, stop endangering Ndigbo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel I w u a n y a n w u , yesterday, urged members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stop endangering the lives, investments and property of Igbos across Nigeria by their utterances, imploring them to emulate the late Biafran warlord, Gen. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.   He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica