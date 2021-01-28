Three firm workers die in Kogi auto crash

Three workers of BN Ceramics Company, Ajaokuta, Kogi State, yesterday lost their lives in a motor accident on Ajaokuta Road. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Solomon Agure, confirmed the accident.

The accident, which occurred about 9.45am, involved a bus and Toyota car. A witness said both vehicles collided when the driver of the bus tried to overtake another vehicle at a sharp bend.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Agure, said three workers of the BN Ceramics Company died out of nine in the company’s vehicle. He added that the officials worked overnight and closed from work in the morning but they did not get home, as the staff bus conveying them had a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Those injured were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the management of BN Ceramics, in a statement issued yesterday, regretted the death of some of its staff in the accident.

The company’s Human Resources Manager, Salihu Mohammed, said in the statement that the accident occurred within the steel complex about 10am. He said: “The management condoles with the family of those who lost their lives. The management is making frantic efforts to pick up the medical bills of those injured.

“The management calls for calm amongst the staff, praying God to grant the deceased eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear the loss.”

