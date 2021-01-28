Metro & Crime

Three firm workers die in Kogi auto crash

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

Three workers of BN Ceramics Company, Ajaokuta, Kogi State, yesterday lost their lives in a motor accident on Ajaokuta Road. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Solomon Agure, confirmed the accident.

The accident, which occurred about 9.45am, involved a bus and Toyota car. A witness said both vehicles collided when the driver of the bus tried to overtake another vehicle at a sharp bend.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Agure, said three workers of the BN Ceramics Company died out of nine in the company’s vehicle. He added that the officials worked overnight and closed from work in the morning but they did not get home, as the staff bus conveying them had a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Those injured were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the management of BN Ceramics, in a statement issued yesterday, regretted the death of some of its staff in the accident.

The company’s Human Resources Manager, Salihu Mohammed, said in the statement that the accident occurred within the steel complex about 10am. He said: “The management condoles with the family of those who lost their lives. The management is making frantic efforts to pick up the medical bills of those injured.

“The management calls for calm amongst the staff, praying God to grant the deceased eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear the loss.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Oyo killings, rape: Police have arrested some suspects; to be paraded soon

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Following the serial rape, maiming and brutal killing of some persons in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan in Oyo State, officers of the State Police Command have arrested some of the brains behind the dastardly acts. Those arrested included some ritualists.. Making the disclosure Wednesday during a Town Hall meeting organised by a […]
Metro & Crime

ISOPADEC workers to Uzodinma: Our agitation is sponsored by hunger, not politicians

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Workers at the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) who had embarked on a protest march over four months arrears of salaries have denied being sponsored by any politician to demand their rights. The workers, who spoke through their Union Leader, Comrade Awuzie Chinedu, said their protest was a function of their suffering […]
Metro & Crime

Patients stranded as resident doctors embark on strike

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Regina Otokpa and Musa Pam

NARD shuns Ehanire, Ngige’s pleas   Health workers to down tools Sept 14     Patients were yesterday stranded in hospitals across the country as resident doctors embarked on strike.   The doctors under the auspices of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had on Friday declared an indefinite strike following government’s failure to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica