Three fish sellers die in Ondo building collapse

…victims hiding from union officials

Three fish sellers have lost their lives in Akure, Ondo State after a building collapsed on them. The fish sellers were said to be hiding from the task force of the state chapter of Fish Sellers’ Association of Nigeria when they died. The incident, which occurred at the popular Arakale Market in Akure, led to a protest among other fish sellers. One of the victims, Dorcas Ajayi, was took her goods to the building in order to prevent the task force from confiscating them because of unpaid fee of N1,000 to the union. The victim’s husband, Mr. Ajayi said Dorcas decided to hide in the building so that the union officials would not seize her goods. The husband said he was working on his farm when he was called that something terrible had happened to his wife. Also, the victim’s son, Segun, described his mother’s death as pathetic.

After the incident, some fish sellers protested to the Governor’s Office at Alagbaka. They accused the task force of causing the death of their colleagues. Demanding immediate disbandment of the Fish Sellers’ Association for inflicting hardship on them, instead of solving their problems, the protesters said Dorcas was barred from buying fish from any cold room in Akure because she was yet to pay her balance N1,000 fee for purchase of registration form. Responding to the yearnings of the protesters, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Security Matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, said the government would investigate the incident. To further prevent the breakdown of law and order, the state government suspended all activities of the fish sellers’ union in the state.

