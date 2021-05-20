News

Three fleeing Owerri prison inmates re-arrested

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police have rearrested three fleeing inmates of the Owerri Correctional Centre, Mgbidi in Imo State. The suspects, who escaped from prison on April 5, during a jailbreak, are CosmasMbmara, OkaforGeorge (35) and Nwankwo Levi (35). However, Mbmara was rearrested on Tuesday, about 7pm by detectives from Orlu West Division.
Mbmara was said to have been facing trial for murder when he escaped from the correctional centre. Also on Tuesday, policemen attached to the Orlu Division, through surveillance, arrested George of Ezeachi area in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana, said in a statement yesterday that George was arrested at Umuaba village area during a wellcoordinated operation. “He was involved in a series of murder in Orlu and its environs. One of the murder charges he is facing at Orlu High Court occurred in November 2019 when he slaughtered one Matrida Eboh and escaped from the correctional centre.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Over 10,000 doctors execute MeCure online consultations

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background of rising demand for online consultations or Tele-Medication services, which has picked up exponentially ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, over 10,000 doctors would be providing online health care services.     In order to cater to this huge demand of telemedicine, the MeCure Smart, a smartphone app (msb.ng) which […]
News Top Stories

Catholic priest in Enugu dies of COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has announced the death of its priest, Rev. Fr. Joachim Cabanyes, following Covid-19 complications at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) isolation centre. Rev. Fr. Nkemjika Igweshi, Secretary to Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, Bishop of Enugu Diocese, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on […]
News Top Stories

World Bank: Remittances to Nigeria, others to fall by 9% this year

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Remittances to Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African countries are likely to drop by 9 per cent to $44billion in 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic, the World Bank has said. The Bank, which made this prediction in its latest, “Migration and Development Brief,” also projected that as the pandemic and economic crisis […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica