Three fleeing Owerri prison inmates re-arrested

Police have rearrested three fleeing inmates of the Owerri Correctional Centre, Mgbidi in Imo State. The suspects, who escaped from prison on April 5, during a jailbreak, are CosmasMbmara, OkaforGeorge (35) and Nwankwo Levi (35). However, Mbmara was rearrested on Tuesday, about 7pm by detectives from Orlu West Division.

Mbmara was said to have been facing trial for murder when he escaped from the correctional centre. Also on Tuesday, policemen attached to the Orlu Division, through surveillance, arrested George of Ezeachi area in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bala Elkana, said in a statement yesterday that George was arrested at Umuaba village area during a wellcoordinated operation. “He was involved in a series of murder in Orlu and its environs. One of the murder charges he is facing at Orlu High Court occurred in November 2019 when he slaughtered one Matrida Eboh and escaped from the correctional centre.

