Metro & Crime

Three fraudsters jailed for cybercrime in Kwara

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of three persons for offences bordering on cybercrime. The convicts are Omoniyi Samuel Pelumi, Faloye Victor Oluwadamilola, and Olanipekun Tunde Lukman. They were prosecuted on separate charges and convicted by Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Ilorin after they had pleaded guilty to their respective charges. Following the guilty plea by the defendants, Innocent Mbachie and Andrew Akoja who prosecuted the cases on behalf of  the Commission, urged the court to consider the extra-judicial statements of the defendants and all the exhibits tendered to uphold the cases of the prosecution and convict the defendants as charged. In his judgment, Justice Sani said the available facts and proof of evidence brought before the court showed that the prosecution has proved its cases beyond reasonable doubt.

The Judge sentenced Omoniyi to one year imprisonment with option of N200,000 fine, while also ordering that one iphone 11 promax, the sum of $110 (One Hundred and Ten United States Dollars) which were proceeds of his unlawful activities be forfeited to the Federal Government. The court also ordered the convict to restitute the sum of £250 pounds to the Federal Government. Justice Sani also sentenced Faloye to one year imprisonment with option of N200,000 fine and ordered that one Samsung Galaxy S10, Iphone 13, MacBook Laptop which was used to perpetrate the crime be forfeited to the Federal Government. The court also ordered the convict to restitute the sum of $1,108 (One Thousand, One Hundred and Eight United States Dollars) which he benefited from the proceeds of crimes.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Sunday Igboho escapes as gunmen attack Soka residence in Oyo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Some yet-to-identified people again attempted to attack Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Igboho), a Yoruba Freedom fighter at his Soka residence, Ibadan, in Oyo State. Mr Koiki Olayomi and Dapo Salami, have confirmed the futile attack on Chief Sunday Igboho. According to them, the attackers stormed the house around 1:30 am on Monday and attempted […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest man for killing his 60-year-old aunt over alleged witchcraft

Posted on Author Reporter

*Threaten showdown with NANS over planned fuel hike protest Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta A 23-year-old man, Dansu Asogba has been arrested by men of the Ogun state Police Command for allegedly killing his 60-year-old aunt, Iyabo Dansu over allegation of witchcraft. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta Saturday […]
Metro & Crime

Newlywed, eight others die in Ondo, Oyo crashes

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo and Adewale Momoh

At least nine people, among them a newly married man, lost their lives in auto crashes in Ondo and Oyo states at the weekend. Five people died in the Ondo accident which occurred yesterday while four others, a mother, her two children and another person, lost their lives in the Saturday night crash at Ogbomoso, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica