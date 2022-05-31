Three fraudsters jailed for cybercrime in Kwara

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of three persons for offences bordering on cybercrime. The convicts are Omoniyi Samuel Pelumi, Faloye Victor Oluwadamilola, and Olanipekun Tunde Lukman. They were prosecuted on separate charges and convicted by Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court, Ilorin after they had pleaded guilty to their respective charges. Following the guilty plea by the defendants, Innocent Mbachie and Andrew Akoja who prosecuted the cases on behalf of the Commission, urged the court to consider the extra-judicial statements of the defendants and all the exhibits tendered to uphold the cases of the prosecution and convict the defendants as charged. In his judgment, Justice Sani said the available facts and proof of evidence brought before the court showed that the prosecution has proved its cases beyond reasonable doubt.

The Judge sentenced Omoniyi to one year imprisonment with option of N200,000 fine, while also ordering that one iphone 11 promax, the sum of $110 (One Hundred and Ten United States Dollars) which were proceeds of his unlawful activities be forfeited to the Federal Government. The court also ordered the convict to restitute the sum of £250 pounds to the Federal Government. Justice Sani also sentenced Faloye to one year imprisonment with option of N200,000 fine and ordered that one Samsung Galaxy S10, Iphone 13, MacBook Laptop which was used to perpetrate the crime be forfeited to the Federal Government. The court also ordered the convict to restitute the sum of $1,108 (One Thousand, One Hundred and Eight United States Dollars) which he benefited from the proceeds of crimes.

