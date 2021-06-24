News

Three friends drug, gang-rape lady in Ondo

Three friends have been arrested for gang-raping a young lady after lacing her alcoholic drinks with drugs in Ondo State. The suspects, Ojo Olaniyi, Akinseye Bayo and Akintosoye Ayo, were said to have repeatedly had sex with the lady after she was drugged. Olaniyi, Bayo and Ayo, who were arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command, allegedly committed the offence at Araromi Street, Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area. It was learnt that the victim’s sister reported the incident to the police after she saw her naked where the suspects left her.

The state Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, said the three suspects were arrested and that they confessed to raping the lady. He said: “Three sex perverts are now cooling their heels with us at our detention facility. “The trio of Ojo Olaniyi, Akinseye Bayo and Akintosoye Ayo, who gangraped one Adewumi (surname withheld), after making her drunk with alcohol, have confessed to their atrocious act. “The incident, which happened at Araromi Street, Ondo town, forced the sister of the victim, who saw her in her nude form, to report the incident to the police. They will soon be arraigned.”

The police chief also said the command arrested a three-man gang which specialised in dispossessing people of their motorcycles in Akure and its environs. He disclosed that a man, Tosin Oluwarotimi, was dispossessed of his unregistered motorcycle on FUTA Road about 7.30am and was attacked with a machete by the suspects. Salami said one Oluwajuwon was arrested leading to the arrest of two other members of the syndicate, Seyi Adeyemi and Emmanuel Sunday, and the recovery of nine motorcycles from them. He explained that one other victim, John Ede, who was attacked with a machete and lost his motorcycle to the syndicate was rushed to the hospital but died in the hospital.

Our Reporters

