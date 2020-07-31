Metro & Crime

Three get death sentence for NYSC member’s kidnap, murder

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has sentenced three kidnappers to death for abducting and killing a 32-year-old lawyer. The victim, Sampson Worlu, was also a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Imo State when he was abducted and killed after his family had paid a ransom of N1 million.

The court, presided over by Justice Chiwendu Nwogu, sentenced the convicts – Chiwendu Alozie, Wilfred Jumbo and Gift Amadi – to death by hanging. Nwogu said the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convicts committed the offence for which they were charged. The judge said the court was convinced that Alozie, Jumbo and Amadi kidnapped and murdered the lawyer, Worlu, in 2015, and for that reason the law had to take its course. One of those arrested for Worlu’s murder, Chijioke Wisdom, died while in prison custody, while three others who alleg-edly participated in the crime evaded arrest and remain at large. The convicts were arrested in 2016 after the family of the deceased contacted the Department of State Services (DSS) to help investigate Worlu’s disappearance, prompting a manhunt for the convicts.

Nwogu said the evidence provided by the prosecution team and the confessional statements by the convicts were weighty enough to deliver a sentence against them, and the court relied on them to deliver the judgement. After the conviction, two family members of the slain lawyer, Charles Worlu and George Chindah, expressed happiness that justice had been served, since the convicts would pay for their crime. They, however, regretted that the kidnappers, despite taking ransom of N1 million from them, still went ahead to kill the young lawyer who was on the one year mandatory NYSC service in Imo State.

