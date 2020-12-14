News

Three Greek sailors abducted by pirates in Nigeria back in Greece

Three Greek sailors who had been abducted by pirates in Nigeria arrived safely back in Greece on Friday.
The captain and two crew-members of the ship “Stelios K” arrived in Greece after a stopover in the capital of Qatar, Doha.
One of the sailors left immediately for Ikaria, while the captain and the other sailor left for their homes in Athens.
“They treated us well, they gave us water and soup, we are fine,” said the ship’s captain, without wanting to go into further detail about the conditions of his captivity, reports the greekcitytimes.com.

