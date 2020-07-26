News

Three gunned down as hunters foil kidnapping in Kogi

…two informants nabbed

 

Three kidnappers were on Saturday morning killed in a gun battle with a team of local hunters along the Lokoja-Okene highway

 

The hunters including, members of the Neighbourhood Watch from Okehi and Adavi local government areas of the state, raided the hoodlums at their hideout were they were allegedly planning to stage an attack on commuters plying the Lokoja- Okene road.

 

Upon getting to their hideouts, the hunters engaged the kidnappers in a shootout during which three of them were gunned down while others escaped with gunshot wounds. Three pump action riffles, bullets, masks and charms were recovered from the suspected kidnappers.

 

Meanwhile, two men believed to be those supplying kidnappers with information have also been arrested. Godwin Peter, a native of Ikeje in Olamaboro Local Government Area, and one Sanni Habib, from Idoji Community in Okene Local Government Area, were apprehended at about 4:30 am by the patrolling hunters. Upon interrogation, they both confessed that they were informants who give information to kidnappers for their operations.

 

The Senior Special Adviser (SSA) Security in-charge of Okehi Local Government Area, Hon Abdulraheem Ohiare and his Adavi counterpart, Hon Joseph Omuya Salami, led the hunters to the den of the kidnappers following intelligent report. Speaking after the successful operation, Hon Ohiare and Hon Omuya thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for his determination to secure Kogi State and rid it of all criminalities. Governor Yahaya Bello has maintained his stand of not negotiating with any criminal elements in the state and advised the criminals to turn a new leaf or get ready to be crushed.

