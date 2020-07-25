Three gunned down as hunters foil kidnapping in Kogi

…Two informants nabbed

Three kidnappers were on Saturday morning killed in a gun battle with a team of local hunters along the Lokoja-Okene highway

The hunters including, members of the Neighbourhood Watch from Okehi and Adavi local government areas of the state, raided the hoodlums at their hideout were they were planning to stage an attack on commuters plying the Lokoja-Okene road.

Upon getting to their hideouts, the hunters engaged the kidnappers in a shootout during which three of them were gunned down while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Three pump action riffles, bullets, masks and charms were recovered from the suspected kidnappers.

Meanwhile, two men believed to be those supplying kidnappers with information have also been arrested.

Godwin Peter, a native of Ikeje in Olamaboro Local Government Area, and one Sanni Habib, from Idoji Community in Okene Local Government Area, were apprehended at about 4:30 am by the patrolling hunters.