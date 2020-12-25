Metro & Crime

Three held for burning police post, stealing tricycle

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly stealing a tricycle and a car battery after burning Ilogbo Police Post during the recent ‘EndSARS’ protest in Lagos State.

The suspects – Chibuike Madi (35), Maruf Banuso (35) and Timothy Dike (20) – were later arrested in different locations.

 

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said it would be recalled that during the EndSARS protests, Ilogbo Police Post, Ilemba-Hausa, Ajangbadi, was set ablaze and exhibits were also burnt. Odumosu said some other valuables were also stolen by some hoodlums who hijacked the protests.. He said: “Immediately I received the information about the act, some police detectives were deployed to the area to fish out the perpetrators of the crime. Fortunately, the exercise paid off and the suspects were arrested.

 

“They were arrested four days after. One unregistered tricycle and motor battery stolen from the burnt police post were recovered from the suspects. They confessed to having participated in the burning of the  police post.” One of the suspects, Madi, said he did not know anything about the tricycle.

 

The suspect said he was surprised when policemen came to arrest him at his shop where he was selling motorcycle spare parts. He said: “It was true, I participated in the EndSARS protests but I didn’t know anything about the tricycle. I was about to take my breakfast when I was arrested.

 

I regret joining in the protest.” Another suspect, Banuso, also denied knowing anything about the tricycle. He also claimed he took part in the protest, but never engaged in robbery and burning of the police post.

 

While Dike, on his own, said he was sleeping when Madi brought policemen to his house to arrest him. He said: “Madi said that I am one of them. I don’t know anything about what the police are talking about. I am innocent of the crime.”

 

suspects would be charged to court soon

