Three held for stealing 300 bags of cement in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested three tricycle operators for allegedly stealing 300 bags of cement from a warehouse of Sandtrust Quarry Company.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the names of the suspects as Lawal Bidemi AbdulRaheem, Olalekan Azeez and Opeloyeru Kayode. Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Awa Ijebu Divisional Headquarters in Ijebu North East Local Government Area by an official of the company.

According to him, the unnamed complainant told the police that he saw some people in a bush very close to the quarry, loading cement into their tricycles. He added that the bags of cement were suspected to have been stolen from the warehouse of their company.

