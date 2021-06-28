Metro & Crime

Three held for stealing 300 bags of cement in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Police in Ogun State have arrested three tricycle operators for allegedly stealing 300 bags of cement from a warehouse of Sandtrust Quarry Company.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the names of the suspects as Lawal Bidemi AbdulRaheem, Olalekan Azeez and Opeloyeru Kayode.  Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Awa Ijebu Divisional Headquarters in Ijebu North East Local Government Area by an official of the company.

 

According to him, the unnamed complainant told the police that he saw some people in a bush very close to the quarry, loading cement into their tricycles. He added that the bags of cement were suspected to have been stolen from the warehouse of their company.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gana: I didn’t ask military to return confiscated weapons, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday denied ever calling on the Nigeria Army to return the weapons they confiscated from the dreaded militant leader, Terwase Akwaza, who was killed in Gboko Local Government Area of the state on his way to surrender to the amnesty programme in Makurdi, the state capital.   The governor, who […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: BUA supports Kaduna with three ambulances, 50,000 facemasks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

BUA Group has donated three fully-equipped ambulances and 50,000 reusable facemasks to the Kaduna State Government. This came barely 48 hours after Bauchi and Gombe states received three ambulances and 50,000 facemasks each from the group. This is in addition to the N100 million BUA gave to the Kaduna State government at the height of […]
Metro & Crime

Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu: No data, no meaningful development

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Thursday said that no meaningful development could be achieved without data, saying data is so crucial in delivering dividends of democracy to the citizens. The duo disclosed this while speaking at the second edition of Art of Technology 2.0 held […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica