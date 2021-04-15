Three held for vandalising EEDC property

Vigilantes have arrested three suspects while attempting to vandalise a 300KVA distribution substation, at Akwa-Ukwu, Nnewi District, Anambra State. The substation is the property of the Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC). The suspects are Uchenna Ncheta, an indigene of Ebonyi State; Chinedu Eze, who hails from Ihiala, Anambra State and Chuks Michael, an indigene of Abia State.

They were handed over to the Orba Police Division and subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Awka, for further interrogation and possible prosecution. Speaking with journalists in Enugu yesterday, the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, expressed worry over the continued attacks of the company’s installations in the South-East by unscrupulous elements.

According to him, the attacks undermine the firm’s efforts to improve the quality of its services to customers. Ezeh said it was believed that the suspects masterminded the attack on Ibollo 500KVA distribution substation at Oraifite, late last month.

He said: “Since the beginning of this year, the rate of vandalism across our network has been on the rise, as over 120 distribution substations have been attacked, and items worth millions of Naira vandalised.” According to him, items usually vandalised include armored cables, intermediate cables, feeder pillars units, transformer oil, bare conductors, etc In another development, a security guard attached to Welder Estate, Agu-Awka, Awka Anambra State, identified as Adams Taiwo, was arraigned for attacking an official of EEDC, Francis Chukwu, inflicting a machete cut on his arms. He was also accused of maliciously vandalising a Toyota Hilux truck belonging to the company, damaging the front windscreen, four side windscreen and back traffic light.

