Metro & Crime

Three in court for alleged kidnap attempt

Posted on Author Suleiman Hussaini Comment(0)

Three suspected kidnappers have been arraigned before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. The men, Babatunde Oyesanmi, Austine Ofuani and David Olusoji, were arraigned on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to abduct a businessman at 1004, Victoria Island, Lagos. The hearing of the offences brought against the suspects who were in court with their lawyers could not go on as the court did not sit due to the protocol put in place by the government to curtail the further spread of COVID-19. Oyesanmi, Ofuani and Olusoji allegedly hatched a plan to kidnap the businessman before they were arrested. The matter was adjourned till April 27, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

28 worshippers die in Benue boat mishap

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI At least, 28 worshippers of ECAN Church, Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday died when a boat conveying them across River Benue to attend an annual convention capsized midstream.   New Telegraph gathered that the mishap, which occurred in the afternoon, took place at Kwaghter axis of Gwer […]
Metro & Crime

I’ll tackle kidnapping, cultism, other crimes – Lalong

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong has disclosed that his administration is working hard in collaboration with security agencies and stakeholders to tackle the rising incidences of kidnapping, cultism and other violent crimes in the state. Lalong stated this on Wednesday while speaking at the Government House, Jos during a […]
Metro & Crime

20-year-old-girl: How I was gang-raped for 5-days, forced to have sex with my brother

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

….they also inserted rods, sticks into my private part    A 20-year-old girl, Chioma (surname withheld), Tuesday narrated her ordeal in the hands of youths of Onunwafor, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State who allegedly abducted her and her elder brother and held them hostage for five days before police came to their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica