Three in court for alleged kidnap attempt

Three suspected kidnappers have been arraigned before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. The men, Babatunde Oyesanmi, Austine Ofuani and David Olusoji, were arraigned on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to abduct a businessman at 1004, Victoria Island, Lagos. The hearing of the offences brought against the suspects who were in court with their lawyers could not go on as the court did not sit due to the protocol put in place by the government to curtail the further spread of COVID-19. Oyesanmi, Ofuani and Olusoji allegedly hatched a plan to kidnap the businessman before they were arrested. The matter was adjourned till April 27, 2021.
