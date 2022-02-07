Metro & Crime

Three in police net as suspected cultists kill one in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

An unidentified body of a young man lying in the pool of his blood, reportedly shot by suspected cultists has been recovered by the Kwara State Police Command in Ilorin, the state capital.

 

A statement by the Command’s spokesman, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said three suspects have been arrested, while one motorcycle and one tricycle reportedly used by the suspected cultists were also recovered.

 

It would be recalled that the police had arrested some suspected cultists following the recent killing of a suspected cultist by a rival cult group along Emir’s Road, Ilorin about three days ago.

 

“A report of sporadic shooting by suspected cultists was received by the Divisional Police Headquarters, Surulere, Ilorin around Total Fuel Station on Saturday, 5/2/2022, at about 2035hrs.

 

“On arrival at the scene, detectives from both the Division and the Anti-cultism team dis-by the Commissioner of Police Kwara State were faced with an unidentified body of a young man lying in the pool of his blood, having been shot by suspected cultists,” Okasanmi said in the statement.

 

The Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo, the statement added, has ordered a discreet investigation into the case and all other cult-related cases in the state, while also ordering a 24-hour aggressive patrol of Ilorin metropolis.

While soliciting the cooperation of all and sundry in the onerous efforts by the Command to “possibly and completely wipe out the ugly menace of cultism in our society,” the CP admonished parents and guardians to always monitor the activities of their children/wards; urging them to ask questions whenever they are in doubt about the dealings and activities of their children and wards.

The CP, however, reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property of citizens and residents of the state.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

