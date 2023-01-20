Three injured as dynamite, gunshots rock Rivers APC rally

Three persons were injured yesterday after suspected hoodlums threw dynamite into the campaign rally venue of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an attempt to disrupt the rally. The rally, which was held at the Rumuwoji Civic Centre ground, popularly known as Ojukwu Field, was attended by the party’s governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, and other party chieftain, who arrived despite the threat by the hoodlums to disrupt the rally. Two women and a man were injured but were rushed to hospital after dynamite and gunshots were fired into the venue, creating panic among party supporters who despite this remained at the rally.

At a point some party faithful started singing solidarity songs to encourage others not to be intimidated and flee. Despite the explosives thrown at the APC supporters, as well as shooting by the hoodlums, Cole urged his supporters to remain calm.

Earlier, Sir Allwell Ihunda, the Mayor of Port Harcourt, who is the Local Government Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government, had stormed the venue of the rally warning against the use of the facility by the APC. But he escaped being attacked by some APC supporters who told him he had no right to stop the party from holding the rally, but one of his aides was not as lucky as he was manhandled despite the efforts of the police officers stationed around the venue. According to a trader, who closed his shop for the rally, trouble started around 8am when technical people arranging the venue were being threatened by some youths to stop what they were doing, warning them that the rally will not hold. He said despite the presence of police officers and an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), stationed at the entrance of the venue, some youths started shooting from behind the kiosks that surround the venue.

Shortly after the rally ended, street footballers took over the field, while two churches held their services. Publicity Secretary of the APC, Darlington Nwauju, confirmed the incident, describing it as ‘unfortunate’, even as the Police spokesperson, Iringe-Koko, said she will get back to our correspondent.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said there should be no room for violence and anti-democratic manifestations in the year’s general election. Atiku, who spoke on the alleged bomb explosion at the APC rally in Port Harcourt, said that elections are not a do-or-die affair but an opportunity to reinforce belief in democracy through leadership choices via adult suffrage. He recalled that PDP had complained about the violence that had been visited on it in some states “because we did not want it to become a pattern if those engaged in anti-democratic activities were not brought to book.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...