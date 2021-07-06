Three injured in Ogun gas explosion

Three people were critically injured yesterday when a gas cylinder exploded in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. The New Telegraph learnt that the incident occurred about 8am on Folagbade Road, Ijebu-Ode.

The explosion involved a tricycle, three motorcycles and a Honda SUV. A witness said the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder belonging to one of the occupants of the tricycle.

The witness explained that the rider of the tricycle, conveying three occupants parked by the roadside, when the owner of the cylinder discovered that gas was leaking from it. He said the tricycle was parked near a faulty car with a radiator problem.

The witness added that the occupant, in an attempt to fix the leaking cylinder, alighted from the tricycle but the explosion was triggered by the heat emanating from the faulty car. The man disclosed that the accident involved three people and that one of the victims was badly injured.

He said: “The owner of the cylinder had just refilled it and unknown to her, the cylinder was leaking. “The rider of the tricycle parked by the road side for the woman to fix the leaking cylinder, but unfortunately, there was a car with a radiator problem parked nearby. The heat generated by the car triggered the explosion.”

According to him, the victims, who suffered third degree burns, were rushed to the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital, but the hospital refused to treat them and they were taken to an unknown hospital.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, said a tricycle, three motorcycles and a Honda SUV were burnt. He added that the occupants of the tricycle also suffered severe burns and were taken to the hospital for treatment

Like this: Like Loading...