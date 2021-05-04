Three kidnapped Oyo cattle breeders released after N6m ransom paid

Three cattle breeders who were kidnapped on Sunday in an Oyo community have been released after payment of N6m ransom.

The three people, who were kidnapped at Idi Ope, near Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state, were identified

as Kabiru Oladimeji, Kazeem and Soka. They were on their way to visit the person who manages the ranch for them when they were kidnapped.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr Adewale Osifeso, when contacted, had confirmed the abduction on Monday, while appealing to members of the public to help the police by reporting criminal activities to them without wasting time. He also confirmed the release of the abductees.

Convener of Iganga Development Advocate, Oladokun Oladiran confirmed the release of the three people, declaring that they were released on Monday after the sum of N6 million was paid.

