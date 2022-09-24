News

Three kidnapped victims regain freedom in Ogun

The three persons that were abducted by unknown gunmen on Wednesday at Waasinmi, along the Abeokuta – Lagos road in Ewekoro local government area of the state have regained their freedom. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday. Oyeyemi was however, silent on whether a ransom was paid before the release of the victims. A source within the command had told our correspondent that the cops had visited Ogun State from Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, for an investigation before they were abducted.

But, confirming the release of the victims, Oyeyemi disclosed that only one police officer was involved in the kidnapping incident. Oyeyemi said the victims were kidnapped by a group of kidnappers, who were operating in military camouflage uniform. He said that the police immediately launched a rescue mission for the victims. “On receiving the information of the abduction, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole directed the command’s antikidnapping unit and other tactical squad to move into the area and join forces with Ewekoro Divisional Headquarters in rescuing the victims.

“Upon the intensive pressure and aggressive trailing of the kidnappers, they (abductors) were left with no alternative than to release their captives. “The victims regained their freedom at about 9:45 pm on Thursday September 22, 2022 and have since reunited with their family,” Oyeyemi said.

 

