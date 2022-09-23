Metro & Crime

Three kidnapped victims regain freedom in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The three persons who were abducted by gunmen have regained their freedom.

The victims were kidnapped on Wednesday at Waasinmi, along the Abeokuta – Lagos road in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

Oyeyemi was, however, silent on whether a ransom was paid before the release of the victims.

The New Telegraph had earlier reported that three police officers were reportedly abducted in broad daylight in the area.

A source within the command had told our correspondent that the cops had visited Ogun State from Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos State, for an investigation before they were abducted.

But, confirming the release of the victims, Oyeyemi disclosed that only one police officer was involved in the kidnapping incident.

Oyeyemi said the victims, including the police inspector, were a group of kidnappers who were operating in military camouflage uniforms.

He said the police immediately launched a rescue mission for the victims.

 

Our Reporters

