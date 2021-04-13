Three kidnappers nabbed while planning attack on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Police in Ogun State have arrested three members of a kidnap syndicate terrorising commuters on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The suspects are Nathaniel Jacob (24) from Nasarawa State, Isah Danladi (22) from Kogi State and Abubakar Rabiu (23) from Niger State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested on Thursday at Fidiwo area on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, following a tip-off from some hunters.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the hunters sighted the suspects in the bush “where they were planning on how to strike along the expressway”.

He said: “The hunters quickly alerted the police, who rallied other stakeholders such as the local vigilance group, So Safe Corps, hunters and stormed the Fidiwo, Alapako bush.

“On sighting the police, the suspects took to their heels in the bush, but luck ran out of the three and they were subsequently apprehended, while three others escaped with their arms.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to having been in the bush for the past 10 days, waiting for a convenient opportunity to strike and that it took them that long because of heavy presence of policemen on the stretch of the express way.

“They stated further that they are six in number that make up the gang and that the escaped three are in possession of their arms. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang has been responsible for the series of kidnapping along the expressway.”

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti- Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

There had been a series of kidnappings in different parts of the state in the past few weeks, the latest being the abduction of a 13-year-old boy, Gbolahan Ajibola, by gunmen on Saturday night.

However, Oyeyemi said the commissioner had assured members of the public that all the kidnap cases in the state would not go unresolved, “as the command is working assiduously to bring the perpetrators to book”.

Like this: Like Loading...