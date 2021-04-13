Metro & Crime

Three kidnappers nabbed while planning attack on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

 

Police in Ogun State have arrested three members of a kidnap syndicate terrorising commuters on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

 

The suspects are Nathaniel Jacob (24) from Nasarawa State, Isah Danladi (22) from Kogi State and Abubakar Rabiu (23) from Niger State.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested on Thursday at Fidiwo area on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, following a tip-off from some hunters.

 

Oyeyemi disclosed that the hunters sighted the suspects in the bush “where they were planning on how to strike along the expressway”.

 

He said: “The hunters quickly alerted the police, who rallied other stakeholders such as the local vigilance group, So Safe Corps, hunters and stormed the Fidiwo, Alapako bush.

 

“On sighting the police, the suspects took to their heels in the bush, but luck ran out of the three and they were subsequently apprehended, while three others escaped with their arms.

 

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to having been in the bush for the past 10 days, waiting for a convenient opportunity to strike and that it took them that long because of heavy presence of policemen on the stretch of the express  way.

 

 

“They stated further that they are six in number that make up the gang and that the escaped three are in possession of their arms. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang has been responsible for the series of kidnapping along the expressway.”

 

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti- Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

 

There had been a series of kidnappings in different parts of the state in the past few weeks, the latest being the abduction of a 13-year-old boy, Gbolahan Ajibola, by gunmen on Saturday night.

 

However, Oyeyemi said the commissioner had assured members of the public that all the kidnap cases in the state would not go unresolved, “as the command is working assiduously to bring the perpetrators to book”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Take proactive measures, Northern govs tell Acting IG 

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has congratulated the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba over his recent appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to pay attention to proactive measures in tackling crime in the country.   Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Barr. Simon Bako Lalong, in a statement […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA’ll use Immigration database to track drug barons – Marwa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), yesterday has said it will make use of the Nigeria Immigration Service’s huge database to track drug barons and traffickers anywhere in the world.   Chairman/Chief Executive of the lead anti-drug law enforcement agency, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the […]
Metro & Crime

Man arrested with 299 live cartridges in C’River

Posted on Author Reporter

Clement James, Calabar   A 52-year-old man, Cyprian Mbe has been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command after being found with 299 live cartridges, according to the Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh. Jimoh, who briefed journalists in Calabar on Monday, also disclosed that Mbe was involved in arms dealing as well as promoting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica