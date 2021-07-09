Three killed, 12 hospitalised as cholera outbreak hits Ebonyi

Three people have died while 12 others were hospitalised as a cholera outbreak has been reported at Amachi-Igwebuike village, Agba community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The state’s acting Commissioner for Health, Dr. Richard Nnabu, confirmed the outbreak. He, however, said the disease had been brought under control. Nnabu, who briefed journalists immediately after the visit of the state’s epidemiologist to the area, said although three deaths were recorded while 12 suspected cases were being handled at Agba General Hospital, sensitisation and enlightenment had commenced in the area on how best to prevent the spread. This, according to him, includes keeping the environment clean and hygienic, drinking safe water and good preservation of food items. The commissioner said the three deaths were recorded because of the patients’ refusal to go to hospital for treatment. Nnabu also directed that those on admission should be treated free of charge. He implored the people to report any case of cholera to the nearest health facilities or go straight to the General Hospital where drugs had been provided for its treatment.
Man in court over alleged culpable homicide, remanded
The Police Command in Benue on Tuesday, arraigned one Abraham Uver, in a Makurdi Upper Area Court over alleged criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide. The prosecutor, Insp. Veronica Shaagee, told the court that the case was transferred from Gbajimba Divisional Police Station to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), through a reference letter No: […]
Nasarawa: Army hands over 778 women, children of captured terrorists
The Nigerian Army on Monday handed over the 778 women and children rescued during the recent military clamp down on the camp of the Darul- Salam Islamic sect at Uttu, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The women and children are from 17 Northern states including: Kano, Sokoto, Yobe, Gombe, Niger, Jigawa, […]
Court lifts injunction on Ile Arugbo, awards penalties against Asa investment
The Kwara State High Court has lifted the interim injunction restraining the state government from constructing anything on the civil service clinic land (alias Ile Arugbo) following repeated failure of counsel to the claimant Asa Investment Limited to appear before the court to fully prosecute its case. The Asa Investment Limited, which is purportedly owned […]
