Three killed, 12 hospitalised as cholera outbreak hits Ebonyi

Three people have died while 12 others were hospitalised as a cholera outbreak has been reported at Amachi-Igwebuike village, Agba community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. The state’s acting Commissioner for Health, Dr. Richard Nnabu, confirmed the outbreak. He, however, said the disease had been brought under control. Nnabu, who briefed journalists immediately after the visit of the state’s epidemiologist to the area, said although three deaths were recorded while 12 suspected cases were being handled at Agba General Hospital, sensitisation and enlightenment had commenced in the area on how best to prevent the spread. This, according to him, includes keeping the environment clean and hygienic, drinking safe water and good preservation of food items. The commissioner said the three deaths were recorded because of the patients’ refusal to go to hospital for treatment. Nnabu also directed that those on admission should be treated free of charge. He implored the people to report any case of cholera to the nearest health facilities or go straight to the General Hospital where drugs had been provided for its treatment.

