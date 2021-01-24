News

Three killed, 20 injured, 15 houses burnt as gas plant explodes in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Asa ba Comment(0)

There was sorrow, tears and death in Agbor, Ika South council area of Delta State on Friday night as a gas plant in the locality exploded, burnt over 15 houses, burnt no fewer than 20 persons and killed three inhabitants of the area.

 

The ill-fated gas station – the Osadebe Gas Plant – was said to have been wrongfully approved to be cited within the residential layout. At the Agbor Central Hospital where the victims were rushed to, men and women, boys and girls, relatives and acquaintances were seen weeping and gnashing their teeth, even as nurses and doctors were running helter-skelter trying to save the lives of the victims.

 

An eyewitness, Augustine Akamagule, said: “At the moment, many houses are on fire, two dead already, over 20 persons were severely burnt. We cannot ascertain the number of casualties yet because men of the fire service are still battling to put out the fire.”

 

A survivor, Alhaji Galadima, who cried foul over the approval of the gas stations within residential areas across the state, called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to place heavy sanctions on violators of the extant laws on citing of petrol or gas stations.

 

He said he was not surprised to hear about the ugly occurrence, lamenting that the laid down rules, regarding the citing of highly inflammable products were mostly jettissioned in the oil-rich state.

 

Amidst cries at the gory sight of a Hilux van bringing burnt victims to the Central Hospital, an indigene of the town, who simply identified himself as Victor, said a strong wind also enhanced the fire making it difficult for people to escape the conflagration.

 

“You need to see how the gas flowed ferociously with wind and landing on roofs of the houses in the locality. Within a twinkle of an eye, it had ravaged the entire area with thick smoke,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Useni kicks, calls for parallel PDP state exco

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Musa Pam Jos Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd.), has kicked against the state PDP congress held last Saturday.   He directed the aggrieved aspirants to open their own parallel state secretariat since there […]
News

Lagos considers expansion of Kosofe roads to curb gridlock

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Determined to curb incessant traffic congestion in the metropolis, Lagos State Government is embarking on expansion of three interconnecting roads in Demurin, Agidi and Church Streets in Kosofe Local Government Areas. For this purpose, the state government is currently engaging the stakeholders, especially property owners and community leaders in the axis, seeking their cooperation for […]
News

Group targets 500 housing city in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

A group, the Delta State Diaspora Business Platform has officially unveiled a proposed 500-unit mixed residential housing estate, tagged: “Delta Diaspora City” in Asaba, the state capital, as part of support for the ‘Stronger Delta Mantra’ of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration. Similarly, the group also proposed other diaspora-based investment products and initiatives to assist the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica