Three killed, 4 injured as driver rams into motorcyclists on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A Toyota Corolla has crushed three motorcyclists to death at Arepo bus stop on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. The multiple accident involved Toyota Corolla car with registration number, FKJ 848 FH, a Bajaj motorcycle marked, WDE 184 UP, two other motorcycles with registration numbers, SGM 404 VL and DED 802 VC and another unregistered motorcycle. The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the ac- cident to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

Okpe explained that the accident was caused by excessive speed which led to loss of control on the part of the driver of the car which rammed into the motorcycles at the bus stop waiting to pick passengers. She disclosed that, eight people which comprise of seven men and one woman were involved in the accident, adding that four people were injured while one person was unhurt. Okpe said, three men who were motorcycle riders were killed in the unfortunate accident. She added that, the injured victims were taken to Beachland Hospital, Arepo and ROA Hospital, Arepo , while the two of the deceased were taken by the Hausa community at Arepo for burial. According to her, the remaining dead person was taken to Divine Touch Hosp i tal morgue in Arepo.

 

