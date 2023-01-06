Metro & Crime

Three killed, 8 injured as driver rams into taxi in Ogun

Three people have died while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a Toyota Corolla car rammed into a taxi from behind on Friday.
The accident occurred at Ile-ise/Paanu along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta Friday.
According to him, the driver of the Toyota Corolla rammed into the taxi, a Nissan Micra, with registration number, LND 618 FD from behind while it was dropping off passengers.
Akinbiyi attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speeding on the part of the Toyota Corolla driver who lost control and rammed into the Micra.

 

