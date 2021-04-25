News Top Stories

Three killed as gunmen torch Uzodinma’s home

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Comment(0)

•It’s politically motivated –Govt

•Assailant used petrol bomb –Police

 

Police authorities in Imo State have confirmed that no fewer than three persons were killed following the Saturday morning’s attack by some unknown gunmen on the country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

 

The attack on the governor’s home came barely 24 hours after he reportedly said that he had arrested 50 of the hoodlums that perpetrated the attack on the Owerri Correctional Services and the Police headquarters in Owerri.

 

Buildings in the governor’s country home at Omuma, Oru East council area, were set ablaze by the gunmen and every vehicle within the compound burnt. The gatehouse, the hall and his living home were all affected and suffered varying degrees of destruction.

 

Our correspondent gathered that after the attack, locals mobilized and attempted to put out the raging fire.

The Imo State Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, confirmed the report saying: “Yes, the governor’s home was attacked by unknown assailants but we are still evaluating the situation. They burnt the big hall, burnt every vehicle in the premises and killed one Civil Defence security guard.”

 

A video of the incident obtained by our correspondent indicated that every building in the premises was torched but were not burnt to the ground. On why the governor’s home was sparingly guarded, a local, who spoke to our correspondent on the ground of anonymity said: “How can the governor’s house be sparingly guarded?

 

There were soldiers, there were policemen and there were Civil Defence operatives.

 

Most of them fled when the gunmen stormed the house. It is an unfortunate incident and the entire community is disturbed. You can literally sense the air of gloom pervading our community”

 

About two hours after the telephone conversation with our correspondent, Emelumba released a statement where he noted that the governor’s home was attacked at about 9.am Saturday morning and also suggested that the attack was politically motivated.

 

His statement read in part: “At about 9am, Saturday, April 24th, a group of hoodlums numbering about 15 driving in a motorcade of  three vehicles accompanied by a tipper loaded with used tyres, stormed the country home of the governor in Omuma, Oru East LGA and attempted to burn down the house.”

 

He added that security operatives attached to the governor’s house successfully repelled the attack and consequently minimised the damage the assailant inflicted on the governor’s home. “In the crossfire that ensued, a few casualties were recorded. Preliminary investigation suggests that the foiled attack may have been politically sponsored.

 

“The government has directed the relevant security agencies to expedite investigation on the incident and promptly apprehend the sponsors and their agents and bring them to justice” Emelumba said. While Emelumba did not state the casualty figure, the Police spokesman in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, was particular about the casualties.

 

Reacting to the attack, Ikeokwu said: “I can confirm that hoodlums attacked the governor’s house by throwing in Petrol bomb as a result of which two cars were burnt but they were successfully repelled, and none of the building was set ablaze.

 

“However one unarmed personnel of the NSCDC was killed in the process.

 

The hoodlums, while escaping, also killed a Police Sergeant and another NSCDC personnel both in their private vehicles at Mgbidi junction.”

 

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, people travelling to Onitsha from Owerri and those travelling to Owerri from Onitsha are being turned back around the Awo-Omamma axis as security forces are said to be battling armed men along that route which also leads to Uzodinma’s country home.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

