Three killed by soft drinks-laden truck in Ibadan

…brake failure caused the accident, FRSC Commandant

Three persons on two commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada were on Wednesday crushed and killed by a driver of a Coca-Cola drinks-laden truck at the Total Garden Roundabout, in Ibadan the Oyo State capital. Two other persons were equally injured.

The truck, which was coming from the NTA/Gate area around 8.00 a.m., was heading towards UCH/Mokola axis, just as the Okada riders were also plying the same direction.

The first Okada driver was conveying a female passenger while the second one was alone on his motorcycle when they were crushed. Smashed brains of the victims splattered the road as the second Okada, which was hit and dragged along, got hooked under the truck as at the time the driver pulled up in front of the Bovas Petrol Station.

The driver, according to an eye witness, Jimoh Ibrahim, who saw the accident happen, jumped down from the truck and vanished before anybody could apprehend him. He gave an account of the accident thus: “I was driving across here when the incident happened and I had to quickly park. The truck driver was coming from the Gate area. The traffic warden officials who always stand at the roundabout here stopped the truck driver but he tried to outsmart them by running into the traffic. The two Okada riders were thus crushed. The first Okada rider was carrying a woman passenger while the other was riding alone. You can see that the truck dragged the other Okada right from the roundabout to where you can see it eventually stopped.

“The security personnel had to shoot tear gas and bullets into the air to scare away the gathering youths who were angling to loot the soft drinks and probably set the truck ablaze. But for the large number of security personnel, the truck could have been set ablaze, and you can see that it is right in front of a petrol station,” the eye witness told New Telegraph at the scene.

The mangled bodies of the victims were said to have been conveyed immediately to the University College Hospital (UCH), while traffic hold up built for about three hours till after the truck was towed away and the security operatives left the scene.

