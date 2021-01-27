Metro & Crime

Three killed, four abducted in Abia, A’Ibom boundary clash

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo Comment(0)

Three people were killed while four others were abducted in a renewed clash between the people of Usaka Uko in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State and those of Nkari in Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

 

The crisis occurred on Friday when some youths  suspected to be from Usaka Uko allegedly ambushed indigenes of Nkari, shot them and cart away their motorcycles.

 

A similar incident occurred in August 2020 where about 11 people were killed and scores of others injured in both camps. One of the elders of Nkari, Major Tony Isenyeng (rtd), told members of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) led by its Chairman, Franklyn Isong,    who visited the deserted community, that the community had become helpless over the continuous bloodletting occasioned by the crisis.

 

Isenyeng called on the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to hasten up in giving a clear demarcation of the boundary. He added that security agents should be permanently stationed in the area to forestall further crisis.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

12 farmers drown in Niger boat accident

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) yesterday said 12 farmers lost their lives when a boat capsized on the River Kaduna. The accident occurred in Shiroro Local Government Area during a downpour. The bodies of two of the victims have been recovered while seven others were said to have escaped. The Director-General (DG) of the […]
Metro & Crime

Wadume: How we escaped soldiers’ bullets, by police

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUJA

A prosecution witness, Felix Adolije, in the ongoing trial of a kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu, aka Wadume, before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday, painted a picture on how he alongside his colleagues allegedly escaped being killed by soldiers at roadblocks along Ibi town in Taraba State when they fired shots at their […]
Metro & Crime News

Ebonyi: 20 hospital staff test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

…schools remain closed -Deputy gov   At least 20 staff of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AEFUTHA), Ebonyi State have tested positive for coronavirus since June 29, 2020.   This came as the state government yesterday said schools across the state remain closed.   The AE-FUTHA Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica