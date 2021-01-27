Three killed, four abducted in Abia, A’Ibom boundary clash

Three people were killed while four others were abducted in a renewed clash between the people of Usaka Uko in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State and those of Nkari in Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The crisis occurred on Friday when some youths suspected to be from Usaka Uko allegedly ambushed indigenes of Nkari, shot them and cart away their motorcycles.

A similar incident occurred in August 2020 where about 11 people were killed and scores of others injured in both camps. One of the elders of Nkari, Major Tony Isenyeng (rtd), told members of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) led by its Chairman, Franklyn Isong, who visited the deserted community, that the community had become helpless over the continuous bloodletting occasioned by the crisis.

Isenyeng called on the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to hasten up in giving a clear demarcation of the boundary. He added that security agents should be permanently stationed in the area to forestall further crisis.

