Metro & Crime

Three killed in Edo cult war

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA Comment(0)

At least three people have been killed in the last three days as a result of renewed cult war in parts of Benin, Edo State. This is as robbers yesterday morning unleashed mayhem residents living beside Oguola Primary School near the Blessed Tansi Catholic Parish close to the New Benin Market. The gunmen robbed a Point of Sale (PoS) lady operator and dispossessed several people of their phones and other valuables, including money.

Most of the victims, apart from the PoS operator, were boys repairing car tapes and other electronic appliances. Traders and passers-by were said to have scampered for safety as the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air to scare people and to pave way for their escape. One of the victims killed by suspected rival cult members was identified as Emmanuel Michael. He was shot dead while attending to a customer in the mechanic workshop located at Osasogie Street. The incident occurred about 6.20pm on Wednesday. A witness told journalists yesterday that the gunmen had shot sporadically into the air before going for their target.

He said: “The gun-wielding men stormed the mechanic shop about 6.20pm on Wednesday. Upon noticing that he was their target, the assailants immediately went straight to the said Emmanuel Michael and fired several gunshots into his head. He died on the spot.

“The situation forced the residents to flee the area while shop owners quickly locked up and fled. It took the intervention of the Edo State Joint Security Team to restore normalcy in the area.” This came a few hours after an unidentified furniture maker was killed by gunmen at his Aragua Street workshop, off Wire Road also in Benin. Two other people were killed around Uwelu spare parts’ market. One of them was said to be a taxi driver and was identified simply as David.

David was shot while making arrangements to tow his car while the identity of the second person wasl unknown at press time. “David went to Uwelu and he told me the bottom part of his car got broken when he drove through an unfamiliar road. I called on Wednesday afternoon and he said he was making arrangements to fix the car.

Later in the evening, his phone was no longer reachable till this morning (yesterday) when I now called one of our mutual friends who went to find out and told me Dave was one of the two persons killed. He was shot in the head,” one of David’s friends said. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, said he had not been briefed on the incidents. Nwabuzor, however, promised to make an official response after getting the details.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Afenifere leader, Fasanmi, dies at 94

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo Lawrence Olaoye Philip Nyam Johnchuks Onuanyim Wale Elegbede and Adewumi Ademiju

Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Tinubu,Kalu, others mourn Leader of Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, has died. Fasanmi died on Wednesday night at 94. Osun State government yesterday announced Fasanmi’s passage in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Duties, Mrs. Funke Egbemode. According to Egbemode, the frontline politician’s death was confirmed by […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums attack #EndSARS protesters in Osun, injure one 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hoodlums wielding cutlasses on Saturday morning attacked #EndSARS protesters around the Olaiya Junction in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. One of the protesters simply identified as Oloyede was reportedly macheted by the thugs. The incident happened around 9am. The hoodlums also dispersed the protesters but they were said to have gone to regroup around […]
Metro & Crime

S’South youth groups issue three-day ultimatum for FG to share gold derivatives 

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo 

The Young Democratic Movement and South South Youth Assembly have issued a three-day ultimatum for the Federal Government to present details of both past and present gold or other mineral sales.   The youth groups have also called for proceeds of all minerals extracted in any part of the country to be shared among all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica