Three killed in Edo cult war

At least three people have been killed in the last three days as a result of renewed cult war in parts of Benin, Edo State. This is as robbers yesterday morning unleashed mayhem residents living beside Oguola Primary School near the Blessed Tansi Catholic Parish close to the New Benin Market. The gunmen robbed a Point of Sale (PoS) lady operator and dispossessed several people of their phones and other valuables, including money.

Most of the victims, apart from the PoS operator, were boys repairing car tapes and other electronic appliances. Traders and passers-by were said to have scampered for safety as the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air to scare people and to pave way for their escape. One of the victims killed by suspected rival cult members was identified as Emmanuel Michael. He was shot dead while attending to a customer in the mechanic workshop located at Osasogie Street. The incident occurred about 6.20pm on Wednesday. A witness told journalists yesterday that the gunmen had shot sporadically into the air before going for their target.

He said: “The gun-wielding men stormed the mechanic shop about 6.20pm on Wednesday. Upon noticing that he was their target, the assailants immediately went straight to the said Emmanuel Michael and fired several gunshots into his head. He died on the spot.

“The situation forced the residents to flee the area while shop owners quickly locked up and fled. It took the intervention of the Edo State Joint Security Team to restore normalcy in the area.” This came a few hours after an unidentified furniture maker was killed by gunmen at his Aragua Street workshop, off Wire Road also in Benin. Two other people were killed around Uwelu spare parts’ market. One of them was said to be a taxi driver and was identified simply as David.

David was shot while making arrangements to tow his car while the identity of the second person wasl unknown at press time. “David went to Uwelu and he told me the bottom part of his car got broken when he drove through an unfamiliar road. I called on Wednesday afternoon and he said he was making arrangements to fix the car.

Later in the evening, his phone was no longer reachable till this morning (yesterday) when I now called one of our mutual friends who went to find out and told me Dave was one of the two persons killed. He was shot in the head,” one of David’s friends said. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, said he had not been briefed on the incidents. Nwabuzor, however, promised to make an official response after getting the details.

