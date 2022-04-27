Metro & Crime

Three killed, several injured in clash between Oyo PMS men, Isota Boys in Ibadan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Three persons, among them a youth called Segun, were on Tuesday night allegedly killed in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, with many others injured when suspected members of the Oyo State Park Management System (PMS), put in place by Governor Seyi Makinde, engaged in gun battle with thugs, known as Isota Boys, around Ali Iwo area, Agodi Gate axis of the city.

Reports have it that members of the PMS, led by Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, while returning from Challenge where the governor had gone to commission the newly built bus terminal, were shooting into the air. In the process, some stray bullets were said to have hit some yet-to-be-identified youths in the area.

Another source, however, said members of the PMS were attacked by the Isota Boys.

However, another source said that two groups, known as Isota Boys and Were Boys, were the ones attacking passersby, especially people wearing clothes with Governor Seyi Makinde picture or PMS inscriptions on them. The source added that many supporters of Governor Makinde, who were returning from the bus terminal commissioning, were caught up in the attack.

Residents of the area, as well as, passersby were thrown into panic while the gun duel lasted into the late evening. Video of the incident that has gone viral shows two bodies soaked in blood lying on the ground with two arrested men sitting with their clothes also soaked in blood.

In an audio message received from one of the sources, the leader of the Were Boys was heard calling the name of the PMS boss, threatening to deal with him should he appear anywhere in town today (Wednesday).

Attempts to get clarification from the police as to what really happened proved abortive as calls made to the Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso (SP), were, however, not answered. The short message sent was also not responded to.

Reports, however, indicate that two of the suspects had been arrested and handed over to the police.

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

