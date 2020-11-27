Metro & Crime

Three killed, two injured in Ebonyi cult clash

Three people have been killed while two others were injured in cult clashes in Ebonyi State. One of the victims is a 25-yearold phone accessory dealer, Nwabueze Emmanuel, who was shot dead inside KpiriKpiri market in the Abakaliki metropolis. According to a report, there was a burial ceremony at Ngbo community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state over the weekend when a man was shot and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. On Monday, one person was shot about 6pm at Ahia-ofu on Enugu Abakaliki highway following the shooting of the man at the burial ceremony.

Then on Tuesday, about 11.30am, Emmanuel was shot in his shop at KpiriKpiri while another one was shot at Hill Top area in the state capital the same day. Another man was shot at the back of KpiriKpiri market. He was, at press time, battling for survival in the hospital.

It was learnt that the suspected cultists, who invaded KpiriKpiri on motorcycles, walked into Emmanuel’s shop, after shooting into the air. The deceased was said to have asked his customers to excuse them, saying that he was the cultists’ target.

His customers immediately left his shop while the suspected cultists shot him in different parts of the body before fleeing from the scene. Emmanuel was rushed to the hospital by the leaders of the market but he was later confirmed dead by a doctor after three hours.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident. Odah said the three victims were from Ohaukwu Local Government Area. She said: “At 11.30am yesterday (Tuesday), three motorcycles conveying three passengers each stormed KpiriKpiri market shouting cult language, ‘Axe man,’ ‘Ayeees,’ attacked and shot one Nwabueze Emmanuel, 25 years old, of Amaeze village in Effium community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. “The DPO of the area rushed to the scene, rushed the victim to hospital for treatment.

After about three hours, the victim, who seemed to be responding to treatment, gave up the ghost because the gunshots were too many – one on the head, two on the chest and one in the stomach – which means they actually came to kill.”

