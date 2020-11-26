Metro & Crime

Three killed, two injured in Ebonyi cult clash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Comment(0)

Three persons have been killed and another person injured in cult clashes in Ebonyi State.
One of the deceased was a 25-year-old phone accessory dealer, Nwabueze Emmanuel, who was shot dead inside KpiriKpiri Market in the metropolis.
Report has it that there was a burial ceremony at Ngbo community, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state over the weekend during which a man was shot and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.
On Monday, one person was shot around 6pm at Ahia ofu along Enugu Abakaliki highway following the shooting of the man at the burial ceremony.
Then on Tuesday at about 11.30 am Nwabueze Emmanuel was shot in his shop at KpiriKpiri while another one was shot at hill top area in the state capital same day.
Another man was shot at the back of KpiriKpiri Market and is currently battling for survival in the hospital.

