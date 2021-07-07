Metro & Crime

Three killed, vehicles, houses razed in Niger communal crisis

At least three were killed during a clash between Boku and Doko communities over land dispute in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State. It was learnt that the dispute, which has lingered for over 50 years, snowballed into a confrontation on Thursday and Friday when Doko people reportedly attacked the people of Boku, leaving several others injured.

The attackers burnt several houses and vehicles belonging to Boku people, stole money and other valuables as well as livestock – cows, goats and sheep. A resident of Boku, Mohammed Alikali, told the New Telegraph that two people died instantly and a third person also died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) as a result of gunshot wounds. It was also learnt the attack has been reported to the police. Bemoaning the government’s nonchalant attitude towards their plight, Alikali said Boku had been deserted as the villagers were taking refuge in neighbouring villages.

He said: “Since the incident occurred, no government official or any of our elected representatives has paid a visit to the community.” However, a resident of Doko, who did not want his name mentioned, said in the past four weeks, representatives of both communities had met several times to calm the tension but the people of Boku remained adamant. He added: “The best way to go is to allow peace and dialogue rather than being confrontational. The matter is before the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for investigation.” It was also learnt that the Etsu Nupe, who is the Chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has made efforts to resolve the matter but to no avail. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, told our correspondent that normalcy had been restored in the communities. Abiodun added that investigations were ongoing to bring perpetrators to book.

Our Reporters

