Three Lions to host Elephants in friendly

England will play the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in a friendly at Wembley on March 29.

Cote d’Ivoire are ranked 56th in the world and are through to the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations having knocked out holders Algeria on Thursday, reports the BBC.

Their squad boasts the likes of Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe, Ajax’s Sebastien Haller and Fulham’s Jean Michal Seri.

England’s Three Lions are already hosting Switzerland on March 26.

This will be the first time England have played Cote d’Ivoire at a senior level and the first time Gareth Southgate’s side have faced non-European opposition since November 2018.

After the two March friendlies, England will play four Nations League games in June, with trips to Hungary and German, followed by a repeat of the Euro 2020 final at home to Italy and the return game with the Hungarians.

They have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar which starts in November.

 

