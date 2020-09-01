Metro & Crime

Three men held for robbing Delta church

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Vigilantes have apprehended three men who allegedly stole musical instruments from a church at Agbor Gba-Ihun, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

 

The suspects are Efoyoyen Bright, Adeyemi Yusuf and Richmond Chibuzor. The Unit Chairman of the vigilantes, Mr. Abraham Ojemeyi, intercepted them while they were attempting to ferry the stolen items, which included three giant pianos and five SP-3000 audio-power amplifiers.

 

The suspects confessed that they were to send the items to their accomplice in Lagos, Chinedu. The prime suspect, Bright, a native of Akumazi in Ika North East Local Government Area, explained during mob attack that the said

 

Chinedu who had assisted them financially, sent them out to steal church instruments with the map he sent to them on WhatsApp.

 

He said: “We have had successful operations in Delta State.

 

We have stolen from three churches in the past, two churches in Agbor and one in Asaba.”

 

The Chairman of the Agbor Gba-Ihun, Comrade Monday Kiyem, said he got a tip-off on the phone and acted swiftly to apprehend the suspects whom he said “narrowly escaped”.

