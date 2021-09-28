Three miners, trapped killed at mining site in Benue

No fewer than three miners were on Tuesday reportedly to have died when a mining pit they were extracting mineral deposits from collapsed on them in Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The deceased were said to be mining lead, one of the mineral resources with large deposits in the area when the incident occurred.

Witnesses said many people who were working on their farms abandoned them and thronged to the site to catch a glimpse of the sad incident.

A source from the area who identified himself as Baba Mngutor, told New Telegraph that the accident took place at Duejime area, near Anyiin.

“Three of them died instantly, others were seriously wounded, and were rushed to the hospital in the local government.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, denied knowledge of the incident as she simply said: “I have not recieved the report.”

But Chairman of Logo Local Government Area, Comrade Terseer Agber, who confirmed the early morning incident, said the three people that were trapped in the mining pit all died.

Comrade Agber, denied knowledge of the activities of the miners in his domain, adding that his joint efforts with traditional rulers in the area to meet with the miners to resolve issues bothering on their activities had failed as they claimed to have obtained their mining licenses from Abuja.

